72 mentors desperately needed for boys at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona reached its midway point of their 100-day goal of recruiting 100 men to mentor Tucson boys.

They say recruiting men is urgent as the search continues for over 70 big brothers.

Dan Goers and Miguel Cota became big and little brothers three years ago.

Dan Goers

You might think Miguel has a familiar face, but that's because his brother is also in the program.

“He just helps me push," Cota said of his Big Brother. "Like if I’m going through something I can talk to him about it.”

Miguel is 15-years-old and has been in the program since elementary school.

“When I really needed a mentor," Cota said. "Dan came in my life and I think it’s what’s shaping me into the man that I will be.”

The program recruits men, women and couples. Right now, they desperately need 72 men, especially in Vail and Sahuarita.

“There’s so many boys that are looking to sign up or are on the wait list and they need mentors," Goers said. "I know there’s guys out there that want to make a difference and this is just the perfect opportunity.”

A big and little commit to meet twice a month, but are not limited to that. The purpose of a big and little is to form a trusting, long-lasting relationship that goes beyond the program.

Dan Goers

“By being there, by being a friend, by being a companion," said Goes. "You can make a big difference in someone’s life and that’s what he did for me.”

Dan and Miguel bond over basketball and beat the heat by going out for a swim. The duo are major foodies and often cook together too!

Miguel: “We go out to eat a lot, like we get pizza, eegees. What else?”

Dan: “Wings, ice cream.”

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

If you’re interested in being a positive role model for the youth in our community with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona, click here.