7 families receive keys to brand new homes from Habitat for Humanity Tucson

Habitat for Humanity Tucson gifted seven homes this morning, reaching a historic milestone of building and giving away a total of 501 homes since 1980.

Homes for the well-deserving families are located in the Valor Vista neighborhood, where they will all be neighbors.

One of the homebuyers, Frances Quintero, is a single mom of three. She’s volunteered on Habitat construction sites multiple times but is now on the receiving end.

Her rent was going up which pushed her to apply for a home.

“It’s just so surreal that we’re here and that we have our home now," Quintero said.

According to Zillow, the average home value price in Tucson is $333,864.

Habitat homes are paid off through an affordable mortgage with down payment assistance, making homeownership achievable. Families also put in 250 hours of labor to help build the homes. Something that Quintero's eldest son, Lennox, helped her with.

“It wasn’t that difficult," Quintero's son said. "Just doing what I have to do to help my mom.”

CEO of Habitat for Humanity Tucson, Charlie Buchanan, tells me over 200 families applied for the Habitat homeownership program with only 20-to-30 spots available.

“The families are really the force behind it all," said Buchanan. "They came in about a year ago and leaned into their homeowner education, their sweat equity and there they are today getting their keys.”

Volunteers come from all walks of life to help out each family.

Lynn Andreen has dedicated 11 years of her time on construction sites.

“I would do this for anyone that needs a house because it’s just so important to have that stability," Andreen said.

All seven families will spend the rest of the day moving into their brand-new homes and planning a block party for the Fourth of July.

