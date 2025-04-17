5th/6th Street, Grant Road both under construction going into summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Commuters navigating Tucson's east-west corridors are encountering increased congestion due to major infrastructure projects on 5th/6th Street and Grant Road.

The 5th/6th Street reconstruction, part of the Proposition 101 “Tucson Delivers Better Streets” initiative, commenced this week, focusing initially on 6th Street between Country Club Road and Alvernon Way.

The project encompasses both roadway enhancements and water infrastructure upgrades.

“This project is not only a roadway project, but also a water project,” said Erika Frazelle, Public Information Officer for the City of Tucson’s Department of Transportation and Mobility. “We are layering investments to ensure that we are able to make the best project possible.”

Initial efforts involve the complete replacement of existing water lines.

“They have to go in and completely remove the existing water line and replace it [with a] brand new waterline,” Frazelle explained.

Simultaneously, the Grant Road Improvement Project is progressing through Phases 3 and 4, stretching from Sparkman Boulevard to Swan Road.

The $64 million endeavor includes the installation of new water and sewer lines, storm drains, and other underground utilities.

“We got all of the water lines installed, the new sewer lines, as well as new storm drains,” Frazelle noted. “And we finally made our way east of Alvernon.”

The Grant Road project aims to expand the roadway to six lanes, add buffered bike lanes, improve sidewalks, and enhance landscaping. Completion is anticipated by the end of 2026.

Due to these concurrent projects on two major thoroughfares, drivers should anticipate delays.

“We know that construction is impactful,” Frazelle acknowledged. “But we really appreciate the traveling public’s patience and just give yourself a little extra time if you’re using those roads.”

City officials recommend considering alternative routes, such as Speedway or Broadway Boulevard, to mitigate travel disruptions during the construction period.