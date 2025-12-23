52-year-old man struck by Impala in Midtown, dies in hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 52-year-old man struck by a vehicle in midtown Dec. 11 died from his injuries in hospital, Tuesday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Ramon Z. Holguin was crossing South Alvernon Way near East 29th Street at about 8 p.m., when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala.

Holguin was not in a crosswalk, marked or unmarked. Speed was not believed to be a factor, the news release said, but the streetlights south of the crash were not working at the time.

The driver of the Impala initially fled the scene, but returned shortly after officers arrived. TPD determined that the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

Holguin was taken to Banner University Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.