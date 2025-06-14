50 new U.S. citizens sworn in at downtown Tucson naturalization ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Friday marks a life-changing milestone for 50 people who now get to call themselves American citizens. They came from 20 different countries with their own story, their own journey, and now they get to share this moment of belonging.

A naturalization ceremony at the Evo A. DeConcini Federal Courthouse took place Friday morning in downtown Tucson.

Becoming a U.S. citizen is a powerful moment in an immigrant’s life. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services states that over 800,000 people became U.S. citizens in the 2024 fiscal year.

"That's what makes the United States great—our differences need not divide us. We are united by the highest ideals of this great country," said Magistrate Judge Michael Ambri, who administered the naturalization ceremony.

One of many in the courtroom was 32-year-old Isaac Hernandez from Mexico.

“It's been, what, 8 years since I came here to America, and I'm just, I'm just grateful, especially with everything that's happening right now. I think being able to have my citizenship is a privilege," Hernandez said.

I asked Hernandez about his journey to this day, and he says it’s been a long one. He recalls a time he was supposed to visit the U.S. on a fiancé visa, but a big earthquake in Mexico stopped that.

“There were no airplanes, there was no communication or anything. And then I called to the embassy to see if, like, we could reschedule," Hernandez described. "And they said no, we cannot reschedule. If you miss it like we don't care like what happened, like you're going to—you have to like, start all over.”

Despite the ups and downs of gaining U.S. citizenship and wanting to be a great example for his three kids, Hernandez never lost sight of his goal.

“I've never gotten discouraged right now, like, I'm doing my master's in clinical mental health counseling," said Hernandez. "And that's not it. Once I finish, I still want to do more, more things.”

Rosamabel Rosas, 30, moved to the U.S. when she was 10 years old on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“I'm very thankful for the DACA opportunity as well ‘cause it gave me time to stay here legally and have a job and go to school, college," said Rosas.

Rosas reflected on growing up as a first-generation immigrant. With a brave face, she says she’s filled with different emotions.

“I'm just very happy that I can now help out my parents kind of be more free than they are now, you know, but not be afraid that they're going to go back to Mexico," said Rosas.

With their certificate of naturalization, these new citizens can now apply for a U.S. passport and vote in an election.

While this is one of the best days in an immigrant's life, denaturalization is legal. The government can take away citizenship granted through naturalization due to fraud or treason.