4th No Kings protest draws nearly 1,000 to Tucson streets ahead of midterm election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly 1,000 people gathered in Tucson on Saturday for the fourth No Kings protest during President Donald Trump's presidency.

Demonstrators marched down Speedway carrying signs and chanting, as part of a coordinated nationwide effort to mobilize voters ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 3.

Among those in the crowd was the Coronado-Hansen family, for whom the event carried added meaning — it was Megan Coronado-Hansen's first time casting a ballot.

"I went and voted because I wanted to have the world make a better place," Coronado said. "I wanted to show people that young people can vote and they shouldn't be scared to."

Megan came out with her sister Elisa and their parents. Her mother, Leticia Coronado-Hansen, said the family came to reinforce the importance of participating in the election.

"We came out here to show people that it does matter who you vote for, but make sure you vote for someone who's going to make the world better and not just for themselves," Leticia Coronado said. "They have their own opinion, they have their own thoughts, and I'm very proud of what they think about the world."

Other demonstrators, including Annegol Estani, cited opposition to the Trump administration as their reason for attending.

"He needs to be stopped, we can't be a country ran by his executive orders," Estani said.

Protester Kathleen Barry said protests like this may help achieve the change she wants to see.

"We gotta get out there and vote, we need to save our democracy now." Barry said.

Not everyone at the march shared those views. Counter-protester Paul Hunter came out to express his support for the president and encourage Republican voters.

"I just want the American people to know that Donald Trump is behind the poor people," Hunter said. He's behind the middle-class people. Give the Republicans another chance to go out and win." Hunter said.

Ethan Hibner, an organizer with No Kings, said the goal of the event extended beyond the march — giving people who may be hesitant to engage a visible signal that others share their concerns.

"Whether it's body, voice, or by sign, people can come out here and show those who are scared or nervous that there are other people who feel the same way. So it helps push them to the polls." Hibner said.