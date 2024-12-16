4th Avenue Winter Street Fair celebrates 55 years of art and community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 4th Avenue Winter Street Fair returned this weekend, bringing vibrant energy and economic power to one of Tucson’s historic cultural hubs.

With more than 400 artists showcasing original, hand-crafted goods, the fair draws an estimated 350,000 visitors each year, reaffirming its status as one of the city’s largest annual events.

Since its inception in 1970, the street fair has grown into a significant event not only for the artists but also for the community.

Vicky Konecky, a Tucson local and former 4th Avenue business owner, reflected on the fair’s beginnings.

“Fifty-five years ago, I had a bead shop down on 4th Avenue and was instrumental in the first four or five street fairs,” said Konecky, who now owns Grandma’s Spinning Wheel. “I’m amazed at how the street fair has grown. So many people have come up and said, ‘Wow, I didn’t know there was a yarn shop in Tucson like this.’”

Konecky started Grandma’s Spinning Wheel after retiring as a middle school teacher. Her daughter Cassondra Burns, now manages the shop. She says the street fair provides visibility to small businesses that may otherwise not be noticed, which can be just as valuable as making sales on the spot.

“It’s just another form of advertising,” Burns said. “It’s not a make or break but it definitely helps keep us afloat.”

Beyond celebrating local art and creativity, the fair plays a pivotal role in Tucson’s economy.

Lizzie Mead, owner of Silver Sea Jewelry, emphasized how the event benefits local businesses and the city as a whole.

“Think about all the people that come into town for it. They’re staying places, they’re eating at restaurants,” Mead said. “They’re affecting the entire community, not just what we’re doing on 4th Avenue.”

Mead says she looks forward to the street fair each year, having experienced 32 of the events in the shop’s 16 years on 4th Avenue.

“It’s a way to meet new people and get new customers,” she said. “We always meet people in our booth that become customers forever.”

The street fair offers visitors a chance to connect personally with the artists behind the work, creating bonds going beyond simple transactions.

John Morey, a fine artist from Flagstaff, says this personal contact is key to selling art, one of the major reasons he stopped putting on gallery shows, instead traveling the country to participate in markets such as the winter street fair.

“People aren’t going online just to buy art from a stranger,” Morey said. “They need a connection with the artist.”

The sense of community and shared passion also inspires repeat visits. Last year, April Burch and her husband launched It’s AB, a self-care business selling soaps, fragrances and other items and have been touring the Tucson artisan markets. She has found that an artist sells their work just as much as their art.

“If you’re upbeat, you’ve got that passion, and you can share that passion, then people want to come back,” April said. “People make it. If you don’t get the people on your side then there’s no point in doing any of it.”

The 4th Avenue Spring Street Fair will take place in March, with exact dates to be announced soon. KGUN9 will keep you updated when official dates are announced.