4th Avenue Spring Street Fair returns, boosting Tucson’s economy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 4th Avenue Spring Street Fair is back for its 56th year, bringing local art, businesses and entertainment to downtown Tucson. The three-day event is expected to draw around 300,000 visitors.

Along with shopping and live entertainment, the fair is a major economic driver. The 4th Avenue Merchants Association says the spring and winter fairs inject about $50 million into Tucson’s economy each year, boosting local businesses, filling hotel rooms and creating jobs.

The fair also supports workforce development through a program that hires low-income and unhoused individuals from the district, giving them job skills and event experience.

Parking is available in city garages, with free shuttles running to the fair. Street parking is also an option.

This year’s event features the return of the popular silent disco.

The 4th Avenue Spring Street Fair continues through the weekend, opening at 10 a.m. on Friday.