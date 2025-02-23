41st annual Peace Fair & Music Festival drives community action

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Community members came together Saturday for the 41st Annual Peace Fair and Music Festival in Tucson.

Arizona’s largest gathering of peace, social justice, and environmental groups was held at Armory Park, drawing around 70 organizations to share their missions and engage the public.

"There's a lot of worry going on in the country right now, there's a lot of fear. People are scared of what will come next,” said Jasmine Wood, an attendee of the festival.

But the Peace Fair aims to alleviate those fears, offering an environment filled with music, resources, and plenty of opportunities to get involved. The shared goal: peace

“No more wars, we don’t need it,” said attendees Sunflower and Johnny Ray, both of whom were at the event.

Wood noted that there were many resources available, especially for the immigrant community. “There's a lot of information available for migrants and immigrants here in Spanish too,” she said.

According to Mary DeCamp, the Tucson Peace Center's fair coordinator, several groups also shared their mission statements and explained how they would redirect funding to benefit the local community.

“This is hands-on community building to give people, others who care about the same concerns, to work together,” she said.

One of the participating groups was the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

“We fight for a world where the working class can have power and make decisions that affect everybody,” said Firoz Aziz, a member of the group.

"There’s people of all ages. There’s people of all nationalities, and it’s really a great time to spread ideas that really speak to working people.”

The event has even inspired attendees like Wood to take action.

“There’s a couple so far that seemed interesting and definitely worth volunteering for,” she said. “People here are super friendly and just want to help.”