25 women from 14 countries become U.S. citizens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On March 22, 25 women from 14 countries began a new chapter of their lives as they became United States citizens at a naturalization ceremony at Safford K-8 Community School.
It was an accomplishment perfectly fitting for Women's History Month.
Some of the school’s students contributed to the ceremony with a dance performance and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
City of Tucson Mayor, Regina Romero gave remarks at the ceremony.
“I’m very inspired to see all of you, the many families and friends gathered here today to celebrate our newest U.S citizens,” Mayor Romero said.
She and others urged all of the women to now exercise their right to vote.
