Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

$2.5 million settlement in UArizona professor murder

Other concessions to Thomas Meixner family
University of Arizona Professor Thomas Meixner
File Photo
University of Arizona Professor Thomas Meixner
Posted at 6:27 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 20:27:16-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The family of murdered University of Arizona Professor Thomas Meixner has agreed to accept $2.5 million from the Arizona Board of Regents to settle claims related to the murder.

The family originally demanded $9 million in the death. After the murder, it was revealed the University knew of a history of threats from the man now charged with the murder long before Mexiner was shot and killed in his office at the Atmospheric Sciences building.

The settlement also requires the University to provide continuing mental health care for people affected.

Additionally, the University will create an endowed professorship in Thomas Meixner's name.

——-
Craig Smith is a reporter for KGUN 9. With more than 30 years of reporting in cities like Tampa, Houston and Austin, Craig has covered more than 40 Space Shuttle launches and covered historic hurricanes like Katrina, Ivan, Andrew and Hugo. Share your story ideas and important issues with Craig by emailing craig.smith@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District

Find the stories in your neighborhood