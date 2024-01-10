$2.5 million settlement in UArizona professor murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The family of murdered University of Arizona Professor Thomas Meixner has agreed to accept $2.5 million from the Arizona Board of Regents to settle claims related to the murder.

The family originally demanded $9 million in the death. After the murder, it was revealed the University knew of a history of threats from the man now charged with the murder long before Mexiner was shot and killed in his office at the Atmospheric Sciences building.

The settlement also requires the University to provide continuing mental health care for people affected.

Additionally, the University will create an endowed professorship in Thomas Meixner's name.