19 Southern Arizona organizations offer free support for older adults

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Organizations across Southern Arizona are making it easier for older adults to live independently by providing free services and fostering connections. Neighbors Helping Neighbors, part of the Neighbors Care Alliance, held its "Nosh and Know" event Thursday to raise awareness about its offerings and the need for volunteers.

The Neighbors Care Alliance, supported by the Pima Council on Aging, supports 19 organizations that serve about 1,000 older adults each month. Services include meal delivery, transportation to medical appointments and companionship programs.

“They have a common goal with us of helping older adults remain safely and independently in their homes for as long as possible,” said Christina Walker, Volunteer Services Manager at the Pima Council on Aging.

In Vail, Greater Vail Community ReSources pairs older adults with volunteers who deliver weekly meal boxes and check in on their well-being. “It’s also an opportunity for them to build a friendship and battle isolation,” said Executive Director Callie Tippett.

Walker mentioned the importance of addressing loneliness among older adults. “Socialization can lead to a lot of other ailments, including physical and mental ones,” she said.

The next "Nosh and Know" event will be March 6 and is open to the public. Tickets cost $5, and attendees can learn about resources or how to volunteer.