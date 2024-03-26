1 dead, 1 injured in deadly shooting at QuikTrip in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at the QuikTrip near Alvernon Way and 22nd Street.

Officers say the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Monday, March 25th. At the scene, officers found an adult man and woman with gunshot wounds. The man was declared dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say "all parties involved remained on the scene." KGUN is still working to get additional details and is expecting more information later on Tuesday.