Youth Entrepreneurs show off their creativity at vendor fair in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday in Marana, entrepreneurs as young as five years old got a glimpse at what it’s like to run their own business.

Gladden Farms Elementary School’s parent-teacher organization hosted a vendor fair featuring over 70 local vendors. Several of those vendors were students. The students’ businesses ranged from art to baked goods.

The vendor fair was started in 2022.

“It was just a way to get our community out here, to involve the school and get local vendors visible,” PTO President Amanda Mizell said.

Saturday was the PTO’s fourth vendor fair. PTO Treasurer Chance Mizell says it’s grown each time.

“We have a lot of the vendors just asking for that next one and they’re just ready to go,” Chance Mizell said.

The inclusion of the student vendors was something new this year. Amanda Mizell says a lot of students have their businesses and this also allows them to express their creativity.

“These are students that are working on their stuff after school, getting ready for this event,” Chance Mizell said.

Best friends Tenley Lamoreaux and Amy Asman were just two of the students with a booth. The seventh graders run ‘Cutesy Crafts’ and sell handmade things like bracelets and crocheted items.

KGUN 9 Tenley Lamoreaux and Amy Asman sell handmade items at Gladden Farms Elementary School's vendor fair on Saturday, November 16.

“Whenever I have the time, I just really want to make bracelets and do the stuff because it’s fun,” Lamoreaux said.

The vendor fees benefit the school’s PTO which will help in building a second library, hosting activities and providing supplies to teachers.