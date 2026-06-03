Work along Santa Cruz River targets wildfire danger

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Flood Control and the Northwest Fire District are working along the Santa Cruz River from the Ina Road bridge to El Camino del Cerro to reduce wildfire risks.

The work aims to prevent fast-moving fires from spreading into nearby communities and comes after a fire in May of 2025 near Cortaro Farms that spread quickly through the area.

KGUN 9 Area near Ina Road bridge

Deputy Fire Chief Joshua Zent says grass and invasive species can contribute to rapid fire spread.

“So what we're looking at is fuel continuity and access,” Zent explains, “what we want to prevent is a fast-moving fire that would get into our neighborhoods and our community, threatening public safety. That's what we're working to stop.”

Working with the county, crews are removing trash and targeting excess brush.

“We do have some unsheltered population that resides in this area, and there's some stuff that's been left behind that we have some folks going in to help clean up and clear out," Zent explains.

KGUN 9 Removing trash and debris

“It's not about removing everything in the landscape,” Zent explains, “we want to be very specific and targeted at the specific fuels that will lead to a fire spread.”

Zent also explains firefighters need to be able to access the area quickly if a fire breaks out, which is part of the reason crews are working to create better pathways for emergency response.

The Flood Control District said working with the Northwest Fire District allows it to reduce wildfire risk while remaining mindful of flooding impacts such as erosion.

Once work is completed along the Santa Cruz River, similar work will begin along the Rillito River.