White Stallion Ranch attracts both tourists and video productions

White Stallion Ranch is a 3,000 acre property which has served as the set for hundreds of different productions over the years. Most recently, Grammy award winning country singer Lainey Wilson filmed her music video for “Wildflowers and Wild Horses”at the ranch.

However, the ranch’s managing partner Russell True said Wilson is just one of many who have used the ranch as their backdrop. He says over 200 TV productions, 31 feature films, commercials, photo shoots and music videos have been filmed at the ranch.

While many things have been filmed at the ranch, True said it never gets old. “I never get tired of seeing those mountains in a video.”

The ranch is located on the west side of the Tucson Mountains.

White Stallion Ranch is one of a couple of dude ranches still operating in the Tucson area. The ranch was originally built in the early 1900s as a cattle ranch. It later became a dude ranch in 1945 and has been operating as one since.

The ranch has been in the True family since 1965. True said, “White Stallion is a dude ranch and we never ever lose sight of that.”

It is located at 9251 W. Twin Peaks.

It features 43 different guest rooms and has amenities including a pool, spa, gift shop, sports court and fitness center.

Activities at the ranch include:



Archery

Weekly ranch rodeo

Fat tire bikes

Shooting range

Hiking

Rock climbing

Horse riding

“The core of dude ranching is that horseback riding experience and unspoiled, undisturbed open country,” True said. “This is why we get to be here.”