Volunteers battle buffelgrass, other invasive plants at Marana trailhead

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Volunteers came out bright and early on Wednesday morning to work on removing invasive plants from Wild Burro Canyon in Marana.

This work is part of the Town of Marana’s ‘Space Invaders’ volunteer program, which was started this fall.

“We really want to keep this space natural and open for folks to enjoy this really magical piece of the planet,” Jason Grodman, the town’s natural resource supervisor said.

This was the second session Marana has hosted. The focus was on removing fountain grass and buffelgrass.

According to the National Park Service, buffelgrass was imported to the U.S. beginning in the 1930s for cattle forage and erosion control.

“The problem is that it grew out of control,” Grodman said. “Right now it's taking over our native desert areas, competing with native species, and most importantly it’s creating wildfire danger.”

He also says it burns very hot.

“So when we do have a wildfire, this grass is really fuel for that fire and it endangers our native species, like the iconic Saguaro, and that’s something we’re really trying to avoid,” he said.

After removing the invasive plants, the team also did some revegetation of the area.

“So we’ll spread some native grass seeds to try to replace the disturbed areas where we removed the invasive grasses,” Grodman said.

The next ‘Space Invaders’ eventwill take place on Dec. 18 at 7 a.m. at Wild Burro Trailhead, 14810 N. Secret Springs Dr.