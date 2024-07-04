Town of Marana gets ready for their biggest event of the year

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the 4th of July tomorrow, many are preparing for the holiday’s festivities, including the Town of Marana. The town’s 4th of July celebration is its biggest event of the year, attracting more than 12,000 people.

The ‘Star-Spangled Spectacular’ takes place at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park located at 7548 N. Silverbell Road. The event kicks at 5 p.m. and runs through 9:30 p.m., with the firework show beginning at 9 p.m.

Some of the attractions include:



Food trucks

Vendors

Performers

Activities

Car show

New this year is a 12-foot community mural people will be able to paint on.

“We really want to provide a quality product for our citizens so we try to make things as free as possible,” Town of Marana Recreation Superintendent Bob Stinson said. “We have plenty of options. We invite people to bring coolers, bring their own snacks, bring their own food, just show up and have a good time.”

Additional free parking for the event will be available at Coyote Trail Elementary School, 8000 N. Silverbell Road, and the former urgent care on Silverbell Road. Free shuttle rides will be given to and from the park throughout the event.