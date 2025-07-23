Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Toddler soccer program helps Tucson kids build skills beyond the field

A soccer program in Marana is offering toddlers a chance to play and build skills they can use on and off the field.
Toddler soccer program helps Tucson kids build skills beyond the field
MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As temperatures continue to rise across Southern Arizona, the Tucson Soccer Center is offering young kids a chance to stay active and have fun in a safe, indoor setting.

The center’s youth program caters to toddlers ages 2 to 5, focusing less on competition and more on movement, coordination and social skills.

“It’s a really good way for them to be healthy, move around, get some energy out and make friends in the process,” said Dustin Schroeder, owner and director of youth programs at the center.

While the sessions may look like playtime, coaches are laying the foundation of the game by introducing basic skills like dribbling, toe taps and stopping the ball.

“We’re teaching them the basics of soccer while making sure they’re having fun,” said coach Cameron Dowling.

Parents say the benefits go beyond soccer. The program gives toddlers a chance to grow, socialize and gain confidence.

“A lot less shy since we got her in,” said parent Michael Manchester. “She’s able to run around and interact with people.”

The year-round program runs in four-week sessions. The next one kicks off Aug. 9 and is open to kids ages 2 to 5.

