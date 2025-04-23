Teen Paint Night in the Park this Friday in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Kids ages 10 to 17 are invited to participate in a teen paint night hosted by Marana Parks and Recreation on Friday, April 25, at Heritage River Park, 12375 N Heritage Park Drive.
Whether your child is a skilled painter or doesn’t have much experience, they’re all invited to participate in the class, which will be led by an instructor.
The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. While it is for youth, parents wanting to participate with their children are welcome to register.
Registration is $20 for Marana residents and $25 for non-residents. Registration includes a canvas and painting supplies.
