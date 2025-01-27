Teacher of the Year: Nominee Teresa Anthofer brings decades of experience teaching around the world

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Teresa Anthofer brings about two decades of experience of teaching around the world to her English classroom at Marana High School where she tries to create a space where students feel safe taking educational risks and expressing themselves.

Anthofer is one of the the nine nominees for the University of Arizona Athletics' Teacher of the Year award.

Anthofer teaches senior English and an advanced placement (AP) class for sophomores, but students in her classes aren’t just writing essays.

“She makes the class really engaging by having us do projects and lots of group efforts,” Sophomore Sean Oldham said. “She’s always talking to us in a very friendly way, she’s very funny in everything she says.”

She says hearing feedback, especially on writing can be tough for students, but she’s come up with ways to help.

“So one of the things I’ve been trying to do more of is be a little vulnerable myself, with admitting what I don’t know and also doing a lot of the writing assignments alongside my students,” she said.

She says this allows her to give more meaningful feedback to help her students grow.

“Because then I’m really doing the work alongside of the students instead of just standing at the front of the room preaching to them and telling them what to do,” Anthofer said.

Her goals in the classroom stretch beyond teaching English, she wants to shape informed citizens and prepare them for their next steps.

“It’s never about me telling a student what to think, it’s me giving a student the tools to help them think on their own,” Anthofer said.

The University of Arizona will announce the Teacher of the Year at one of their basketball games.