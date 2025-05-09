Some neighbors with concerns over proposed Marana development

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — For some residents living near Linda Vista Blvd. and Twin Peaks Rd., a proposed annexation and rezoning of over 50 acres of land near their homes has left them with concerns.

The proposed Linda Vista 52 Annexation would include approximately 52 acres of land and just under two acres of right-of-way and roadway, into Marana.

Town of Marana

“I feel like it’s the fight for my life, it’s the fight for my dream and my investment,” said Jennie DeBray, who has been actively voicing her opposition to the project – including at a Marana Town Council meeting on Tuesday, where she and several of her neighbors shared their concerns with the council.

The investment she feels she is fighting for is her home on four acres of land she has been on since 2019. Now, her property is near the proposed annexation.

“Five years later, it’s kind of being ripped away from us,” she said. “I don’t feel that this is going to be my forever home anymore.”

She was one of about 40 in attendance at a neighborhood meeting Thursday evening with The Planning Center, which represents the property owners, WGML Investments Ltd. and Post Daniel & Adele Living Trust, in the proposed annexation.

One of the two property owners is the brother of Marana Mayor Jon Post, which is a concern of some residents. Post recused himself at the public hearing regarding the project on April 15.

The concerns residents have aren't just about the annexation itself, but what would come if the land is annexed — including rezoning. The existing zoning of the property is Pima County Suburban Ranch. Rezoning applications have been submitted to rezone the properties for single-family and multi-family residential development.

In a statement to KGUN 9, Town of Marana Development Services Director Jason Angell said, “A municipality is not able to consider the rezoning of any property that is outside of its jurisdiction. As such, any request to consider rezoning will come after the annexation is approved (if it is approved). Until such time, the town has no comments related to a potential rezoning.”

Plans for the land presented by The Planning Center on Thursday include 95 single-family homes and up to 356 apartment units on the western 39 acres, and 56 single-family homes on the eastern 13 acres.

“When you put three-story apartment complexes next to big acre lots with horses and chickens and other animals — it’s just not a good mix,” said Randy Karrer, who has lived in the area for more than two decades.

Like DeBray, Kerrer’s home is on several acres of land.

“We went out there because we felt that we wanted that rural lifestyle. I grew up in this area, I love this area. I wanted to make my life here,” Kerrer said.

Other concerns include water, the environment and traffic.

Regarding her water concerns, DeBray said, “If my well runs dry because they had to feed water to an apartment complex that had no business being there in the first place — I can’t stand for that.”

Principal with The Planning Center, Brian Underwood, said Marana Water is willing to serve the project.

“We have a large water main that runs along Linda Vista Blvd. and that comes from the west side over off of Twin Peaks, so we’ll be tying into that municipal water and not affecting those wells that are existing in the area,” Underwood said.

In terms of the environment, DeBray said, “It’s an especially important riparian area. It is a pygmy owl habitat, with a high concentration of pygmy owls.”

In response to environmental concerns, Underwood said, “As part of our rezoning process, we look at not only the vegetation on the site, but we also use an online review tool that’s hosted by Arizona Game and Fish Department to look at any kind of species that may be moving through the area within a three mile radius.”

During Thursday’s neighborhood meeting, some in attendance brought up concerns relating to traffic on Linda Vista Blvd. Some explained that the road can already experience heavy traffic at certain points of the day.

Underwood said they have completed two traffic studies. He said, “That’s what our traffic study came back revealing – those streets will continue to operate at an acceptable level of service."

As of now, the proposal will continue through its required process. While that happens, some residents say they will continue voicing their opposition.

“I’m going to fight for my property rights,” Karrer said.

Eventually, the final decision will be made by the Marana Town Council.