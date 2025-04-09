Shop from youth entrepreneurs this Sunday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — This Sunday, the Children’s Entrepreneur Market is partnering with Dove Mountain Resale Market to give over 30 youth entrepreneurs the opportunity to sell their items, ranging from baked goods to jewelry.

The market is free to attend and will take place at 12100 N. Dove Mountain Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dove Mountain Resale Market Organizer Corinee Kushel says the youth is our future, and participating in the market helps teach them valuable skills they can take with them. She says she is amazed by the creativity and energy she has seen from the kids who have set up at the market.

The market takes place on the second Sunday of every month, with a break during the summer months. The annual collaboration with Children’s Entrepreneur Market started in 2023.