Seniors go Wii Bowling as they channel their inner Olympic Spirit at The Watermark

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents at The Watermark at Continental Ranch are getting into the Olympic spirit in their own unique way. What began earlier this week with the pool noodle javelin throw, culminated with Wii bowling on Friday, bringing laughter and cheers throughout the room.

“I love bowling, I had a great time,” said 73-year-old resident Diana Mugno, who turned back the clock with several strikes.

Once the co-owner of a real bowling alley, Mugno achieved one of her highest scores yet. “I’m usually about a 140, 145, so I bowled a 160 today which is one of my high scores,” she said.

The nine-day competition is the brainchild of engagement director Richie Benner. “I am a sports fanatic at heart,” Benner said. He aimed to create a way for residents to enjoy the 2024 Olympic Games while stimulating their minds, spirits and bodies.

“It allows them to engage with folks and—you know when you’re smiling and having fun you just feel so much better,” Benner added.

For best friends Kitty Crozier, 96, and Shirley Stetson, 89, having fun is the most enjoyable part.

When asked who the better bowler is, Crozier pointed to Stetson. Stetson responded with a laugh, “I may hit more pins than her, but I want her to be my partner.”

Closing ceremonies will take place on August 9.