Putting skills to the test at Arizona Lineman's Rodeo

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today in Marana, co-op lineworkers put their skills to the test at the annual Arizona Lineman’s Rodeo hosted at Trico Electric Cooperative.

Apprentice lineworkers from nine utility co-ops across the state showcased their skills in a variety of competitions. While it is competitive, building camaraderie is at the core of the event.

“It’s good to build team-building among the different companies,” said John Dungan, who is the chairman of two committees that host the rodeo.

Those who competed are in roughly four-year apprenticeship programs, and during the rodeo, they demonstrated the skills regularly used on the job.

“It is tough work,” said Martin Mares, a fourth apprentice at Trico Electric. “Any conditions – rain, snow, 120 degrees for Arizona – we’re out there.”

Dungan says just over 40 participants competed in four individual events, which included an obstacle course and termination of an underground piece of equipment.

After the individual events, participants partnered up and competed in two team events.

“One will be taking a transformer change and the other will be doing an arm change,” Dungan said. “All that work is done from climbing the pole and working up there about 40 feet in the air.”

Mares, who hopes to complete the apprenticeship program in a few months, was competing for his fourth time on Wednesday. For him, it’s not about winning but rather having a good time with others in his profession.

“Everybody getting together, meeting people all around the state. Just talking to them, meeting them, see what step they’re on, what they do at work that's different than us, because some stuff people don’t do at their work like us or vice versa. It’s just getting to know people,” he said.