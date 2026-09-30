Public hearing set on proposed Marana data center regulations

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Planning Commission will hold a public hearing tonight at 6 p.m. at the Ed Honea Marana Municipal Complex to consider recommending amendments to the Marana Land Development Code.
The proposed changes focus on regulations for data centers and would:
- Clarify existing standards and add new requirements for noise mitigation.
- Establish requirements for the decommissioning of data centers.
If approved by the Planning Commission, the recommendation would move forward to the Marana Town Council for consideration.