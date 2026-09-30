Public hearing set on proposed Marana data center regulations

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Planning Commission will hold a public hearing tonight at 6 p.m. at the Ed Honea Marana Municipal Complex to consider recommending amendments to the Marana Land Development Code.

The proposed changes focus on regulations for data centers and would:



Clarify existing standards and add new requirements for noise mitigation.

Establish requirements for the decommissioning of data centers.

If approved by the Planning Commission, the recommendation would move forward to the Marana Town Council for consideration.