Popcorn is the latest pop-up shop in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Now open on Mondays from 10 a.m to 4 p.m., Ryan O'Gurk sits behind his table at the Marana Health Center.

Adam Klepp

He's been selling his small batch popcorn for nearly a decade.

"It's fresh, and not all popcorn is fresh, especially if it comes from a bag," O'Gurk said. "This popcorn is made every day right before we sell."

Ry has autism, and told me in December being able to run his popcorn business has helped him pop out of his shell.

“I’m autistic so I’m not really very social," he said while preparing for the 4th Avenue Street Fair.

In 2024, the return to the MHC comes after a brief hiatus due to COVID.

"It's just being there for the people, we love giving people popcorn and seeing their smiles on their faces. It's really delightful," O'Gurk said.

Ryan O'Gurk

For Ry, it’s a way to boost his business in 2024.

“This is my brick and mortar. My consistent, every Monday, my job," O'Gurk said.

In addition to his Monday pop up, Ry is hoping to increase is online and private party sales.

“Basically if you need popcorn, give me a ring," O'Gurk said.

If you can't make it to the popup on Mondays, Ry's snacks are available for pick-up and delivery on his website.