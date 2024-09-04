Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

Pima County Supervisors OK possible wildlife corridor

AZGAME.jpg
Arizona Game and Fish Department
AZGAME.jpg
Posted

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new wildlife crossing may be coming to Pima County. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously at their Sept. 3 meeting to approve an exception to the county's Multi-Species Conservation Plan to allow construction on a property near I-10 near Marana.

The first step is to build a ramp up the Santa Cruz River bed, replacing the levy.

Pima County's Reigonal Flood Control District owns the part of the Santa Cruz river where the ramp is going.

“As it exists right now, the slope of the levy is a little bit too steep to be accessible to the wide variety of wildlife that will use this area,” said Camille Hal, Community Engagement Manager for the county's Flood Control District.

This ramp would be the first step in Pima County Conservation Lands and Resources Department's plan to make a wildlife corridor. That means connecting animals from the Tortolita Mountains to those in the Tucson Mountains with a safe passage way over I-10.

They plan to start by connecting the Santa Cruz ramp to an underpass then will

Pima County Regional Flood District plans to start construction in October of this year.

——
Alex Dowd is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9, where her work combines her two favorite hobbies: talking to new people and learning about the community around her. Her goal is to eventually meet every single person in Tucson. Share your story ideas with Alex via email, alex.dowd@kgun9.com, or connecting on Instagram or X.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism