Pima County Board of Supervisors opposes reduction of Ironwood Forest National Monument

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors recently voted 4 to 1 to oppose any reduction of the Ironwood Forest National Monument for resource extraction, following a report from The Washington Post stating the Trump administration is considering shrinking six national monuments in the west to encourage energy developments.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Ironwood Forest National Monument, about 25 miles northwest of Tucson, and spans almost 130,000 acres.

Tom Hannagan first visited the monument about 15 years ago – it’s now become a place he’s visited hundreds of times.

“I just started to fall in love with it,” Hannagan said, now president of the Friends of Ironwood Forest. “When you see the beauty of these mountains and the variety of plants that are out here.”

The organization began speaking out after the reports came out late last month, stating the Trump administration may be seeking to reduce the size of the monument.

“We thought it would be good to act preemptively, rather than waiting on official word,” he said.

In 2017, the Trump administration reviewed 27 national monuments and reduced protections for three. Those changes were reversed in 2021 by former President Joe Biden.

In an interview with Scripps News Group Phoenix, Steve Trussell, Executive Director of the Arizona Mining Association, said modern mining and conservation can coexist.

“I think there’s a perception of historic mining versus today’s mining. Does mining disturb the ground? Yes, it does,” Trussell said. “And can we reclaim that to a usable condition? Absolutely.”

However, Hannagan has concerns. “We think it would be devastating if any of that activity were to expand within the current boundaries of the monument, " he said. "It would cut into wildlife migration…it would really change and damage the ecosystem.”

The Ironwood Forest isn’t the only monument in the state that could potentially be impacted; Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni-Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon is included in reports.

Trussell said the land should be pulling double duty.

“Why not? They’re public lands, they’re meant for multiple use,” he said. “Why not take advantage of where those mineral deposits are?”

The vote from the Board signals the county’s stance and directs its lobbyists to advocate against reductions.