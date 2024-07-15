Patio awning blows over house and damages cars during Sunday's storm

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunday's intense monsoon activity left damage all across Tucson. One family's home in Marana got some of the worst of it.
Brittany Erickson-Stone's patio awning was blown from the backyard, over the house, and into the driveway.
Their minivan and Toyota Prius were both damaged.
"That one’s window is out and the other one’s windshield is broken," Erickson-Stone said.
The family has dogs, cats, and also chickens. They stay in a coop in the backyard, but then, with the heavy rain, the backyard began to flood. Erickson-Stone ran into the backyard in the downpour with a hamper to collect the chickens and bring them inside.
“I was probably in this much water trying to catch the chickens last night, and they didn’t want to be caught, which was stupid. But they have small brains," Erickson-Stone said. “It was very dramatic."
The chickens are back in the coup, and all of the pets and family members are safe.
Still, dealing with the damage will be tough.
“It’s definitely going to be a huge financial impact, because we do have a deductible for the insurances," Erickson-Stone said. "Just the craziness that happened, we’re going to have to go around a pick up a little so it’s just going to take time.”
Thankfully, the neighborhood is already stepping up to help.
“That guy down there I hadn’t met yet, and he came and brought me a tarp. He came to check on us to see if we were okay. So yeah, amazing," Erickson-Stone said.
