'Paint Night in the Park' this Friday in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Whether you’re a skilled artist or have no artistic experience, if you are 18 or older, you are invited to participate in a ‘Paint Night in the Park’ event hosted by Town of Marana Parks and Recreation on Friday, June 13.

This month’s paint night will take place at the Community Center at Ora Mae Harn District Park, 13250 N. Lon Adams Rd., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m..

The class is led by an instructor and all the supplies needed are included with registration.

Registration is required. The fee is $30 for residents and $37.50 for nonresidents.

Events are also planned for July 18 and August 8.