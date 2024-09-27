NWFD saving water during training exercises

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District recently received a state grant that allowed them to get a new piece of equipment that will help with water conservation efforts.

The fire department’s new pump pod is being utilized in different training exercises.

Previously during training exercises, the truck would be filled water and the water would be sprayed out into the open. However, now with the pump pod, water is sprayed into the trailer unit and is recirculated.

Northwest Fire Chief Brad Bradley says the idea for this came after they saw an organization in California with something similar.

“Our mindset is, how do we make sure that we’re trained to the greatest degree possible and we provide a greater level of caring for our community by reusing a precious resource, not just wasting it,” Chief Bradley said.

The fire department has already been using the new piece equipment and Chief Bradley expects it to help save over 1,500,000 gallons a water a year.

Funding for this came from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona through the Water Conservation Grant Fund. According to NWFD, the pump pod cost just under $120,000.

On Thursday, Governor Katie Hobbs visited Marana to see the pump pod in use and deliver remarks about water conservation efforts.

“Training with water, wastes a lot of water and this project will save tens of thousands of gallons per exercise,” Gov. Hobbs said.

Chief Bradley says it’ll continue to save tens of millions of gallons of water over the next few decades.

“It’s a game changer for our operations and our ability to train and do it in such a way that we’re providing greater care for our community,” Bradley said.