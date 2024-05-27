New retail development coming to Marana's Gladden Farms neighborhood

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new Fry’s is currently under construction in Marana’s Gladden Farms neighborhood near Tangerine and Lon Adams Roads, and now there are plans for a new retail development on 14 acres of land directly across the street.

“Retail follows rooftops, you now have the Fry’s, now we’re going to get the additional tenants in here,” Brian Harpel, Senior Vice President of Velocity Retail Groupsaid.

Harpel said this new development is a long time coming and explained there is a need for it in this area.

“The people of Gladden Farms and Northwest Marana have really lived in kind of a desert out here with no real goods and services and I think it will be great to bring all of this to them,” Harpel said.

He said construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year. They will start with adding a road for access to the rear of the property.

Velocity Retail Group

“From there you’ll see individual pad owners develop their restaurants, fast food, QSRs (quick serve restaurants) and automotive users going forward.”

He said there will be about 14 total pads with businesses. Though it’s still too soon to announce any of the specific businesses, he anticipates starting to close deals later this year or early next year.