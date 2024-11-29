New Marana school specializing in personalized learning on track to open next year

Marana Unified School District’s new high school focusing on 'personalized learning' is still on track to open next school year.

Right now, contractors are transforming an old urgent care building at 8333 N Silverbell Rd. Once it's finished, personalized learning coordinator Laura Goligoski said the school will be unique in how it caters to students' individual strengths and passions.

“They’re really allowed to make some adaptations to the pacing and the depth – highlighting things they’re interested and passionate about," she said.

Goligoski said MUSD hopes to enroll at least 150 students for the first year of the new high school, and eventually increase to have 400 students here in a couple of years. Some students will stay on campus all-day; others will still take most of their required courses at another district high school.

“There are students who will spend maybe just three periods with us,” Goligoski said," (and some) who will spend six periods with us.” MUSD anticipates the building project will be done in June 2025, and the application process for parents to sign children up will open early next year.

“The application is not so much about meeting scores," Goligoski said. "There’s no pretest, anything like that... it's really just helping us ensure that we have a diverse student body.”

MUSD will also open a new K-8 school for its next school year.