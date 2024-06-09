New indoor soccer center to open in the fall

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new indoor soccer center is set to open in Tucson this fall in the former Bedroxx Bowling Center. Tucson Soccer Center will have two fields and host 5v5 soccer games.

For Lisa Schroeder, her husband and father, their love of soccer propelled them to create this soccer center.

"There's a need for the community to have another indoor place for adults," she said. "We're trying to give everything that we can to the soccer community."

The center will have leagues for adults and kids. Schroeder said Tucson Soccer Center will also be a place to host watch parties for soccer and football games.

"I was thinking about how next year we'll be able to host a watch party, and we're definitely hosting a watch party during the World Cup," she said.

She said the center will open in mid-October.