New indoor soccer center celebrating their official grand opening

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new indoor soccer facility is open in Marana in the former Bedroxx Bowling Alley called the Tucson Soccer Center. The team is celebrating their official grand opening on March 15th at 10 a.m. with raffle prizes, food, soccer games and more.

"We’ll have a raffle going all day with some awesome prizes," Lisa Schroeder, one of the co-owners, said. "We'll have a flat top grill from home depot. ”

Inside, the center is complete with two turf fields, tvs and an area for snacks and drinks. The two fields will host 5v5 soccer games

For owners Dustin and Lisa Schroeder, it's the love of soccer that pushed them forward to launching Tucson Soccer Center.

"So much support from the people around us and seeing how happy they are when the come in keeps me going," Lisa said.

Lisa said the center has adult and youth leagues, but they also aim to host soccer watch parties throughout the year.