Movies in Marana returns this Saturday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana will host a free outdoor movie event on Saturday, May 17, at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park.

The family-friendly event is part of the town’s Movies in Marana series, where movies are shown at different spots around town throughout the year. This month’s movie is “Moana 2.”

Upcoming movies:



June: “The Secret Life of Pets”

July: “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

August: “Wicked”

September: “The Mummy”

October: “Nightmare Before Christmas”

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The movie will start at about 6:30 p.m. and will be shown on the basketball courts near the splash pad.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.

Food vendors will be Continental Ranch Little League Snack Bar and Colonel Mustards & Mr. Ice Guy.