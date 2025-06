MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Trico Electric Cooperative says there are 13 active outages in Marana that are affecting more than 7 thousand customers. The outages happened at around 4 p.m.

Trico said they are looking into the outages to see what may have caused them, and are still looking into when the power will be back on.

Trico serves more than 56,000 customers in the area.

Customers can see the outage map here.