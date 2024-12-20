Morales family Christmas display shines bright in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — While many of us do some decorating for the holidays, one local family likes to take it to a whole new level.

Frank Morales and his family spend the month of December sitting outside their house handing out free hot chocolate and candy canes, while people stop and admire their extravagant Christmas display. It features over a quarter million lights, animatronics, fire and snow.

“You might be having a bad day or something or not feeling good and come out here and then you just watch the kids and then you’re all good. Just like push the reset button and you’re good to go,” Morales said.

A few years ago they were even featured on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”

Creating a display for people of all ages to enjoy has been a passion for most of Morales' life.

“I’m in the carnival business. So lights and shows and entertainment – that’s just something…but I’ve always done this since I was 12 years old, would decorate the home for my mom,” Morales said.

It’s his family’s second year at their current location, 14379 N Arrowpoint Ash Avenue. The display was previously located near River Road and La Cañada Drive. It had been there for six years, but Morales said they had some problems with their Homeowner's Association. They eventually moved. Despite the location change, Morales said the support from the community has followed.

“They’ve all followed us and say, ‘We found you again. We’re glad because this has been our family tradition,’” Morales said.

The family says their surrounding neighbors and new HOA have been supportive of their efforts.

“They’ve also added more decorations throughout the neighborhood. It seems like it’s gotten more 'Christmassy' as you drive through here. so we’re our own Winterhaven,” Morales said.

The display runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night through Christmas. On Christmas day they’ll hand out gifts to kids.