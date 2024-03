MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — After she went missing on Wednesday morning, 14-year-old Nichole Hyatt has been found safe on Friday evening, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. PCSD said more information will be released at a later time.

On Wednesday morning, PSCD said Hyatt was reported missing from her home near Springfield Road in Avra Valley. Her family and friends have organized search parties since Wednesday, alongside PCSD.