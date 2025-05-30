'Mini Me Sports' program this weekend in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you have a toddler, age three to five, who is ready to start participating in sports, the Town of Marana Parks and Recreation department is hosting a session of its ‘Mini Me Sports’ program this weekend.
The program is created for you and your toddler to spend time with each other while participating in P.E.-style activities like soccer and T-Ball.
The program is designed to help create a smooth transition for kids when they start playing sports by keeping parents and caregivers with their toddlers.
All sessions are held at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N Silverbell Rd.
The next one will be on Sunday, June 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
Registration is $40 for Marana residents and $50 for non-residents.
