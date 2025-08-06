Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

Military Order of the World Wars dedicates historic marker in Marana

dedication ceremony
KGUN 9
dedication ceremony
Posted

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday afternoon, the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana received a historic marker from the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW).

The cemetery is located at 15950 N. Luckett Rd. in Marana.

historic marker unveiling

The granite stone historic marker was unveiled during a dedication ceremony. The MOWW is a patriotic, nonpartisan, veterans service organization established after World War I. During the ceremony, retired United States Air Force Lt. Col. David J. Worley, the MOWW’s Commander-In-Chief, explained that the nonprofit works to honor all veterans past and present.

“Today, by our presence, we honor not only each and every veteran interred here, but every veteran interred at state and national cemeteries throughout the world,” he said.

The organization is on a ten-year endeavor to make sure MOWW markers are present at each of the nation’s national cemeteries as well as state veteran cemeteries.

“It is essential that we recognize not only the sacrifices of our fellow comrades, but to emphasize our order’s commitment to each of our veterans and all that they are doing, as well as all that they have accomplished keeping our nation strong and safe these 250 years,” Lt. Col. Worley said.

On behalf of the Marana town council, Mayor Jon Post presented a proclamation recognizing August 5, 2025, as Military Order of the World Wars Observance Day.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism