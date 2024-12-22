Memorial service held for Marana's late mayor Ed Honea

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday afternoon a memorial service was held to honor Marana's late mayor Ed Honea.

Honea passed away last month at the age of 77. He spent nearly four decades serving Marana.

Hundreds of people were in attendance. Many people wore a bright pair of sunglasses, just like the ones Honea was known for wearing.

KGUN 9 Sunglasses were worn at the service in honor of Mayor Honea.

The service was a tribute to a leader who accomplished so much for the town.

“He is the very definition of servant leadership,” Honea’s close friend and Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said.

However, it was also a remembrance of the person he was. He was described by many as someone who loved everyone.

“I think that people were nice to Mayor Ed Honea and they loved him, because he loved them more,” Marana Town Manager Terry Rozema said.

Marana Vice Mayor Jon Post echoed a similar sentiment. He said, “Just the amount of love that Ed had for everybody that was around him. You just think it’s yourself, because Ed made you feel very important, but then you realize it’s everybody. He loved everybody and showed it to them on a constant daily basis.”

KGUN 9 Hundreds were in attendance for Mayor Ed Honea's memorial service on Saturday, December 21.

Congressman and close friend of Honea, Rep. Juan Ciscomani says the best way to remember Honea is by living the way he lived and loving people the way he did.

“I think a lot of aspiring leaders want to be like him, but it’s going to be very very hard to replace him – actually impossible, because he wasn’t just a leader for the area but he was a friend of everyone,” Ciscomani said.

In a previous interview, his son, Whit Honea said the three things his dad was most passionate about were his faith, the Town of Marana and his family – all of which played large parts in the service.

“Embrace the memories of the man you knew, the legacy that he has left and share it with those you meet along the way,” Whit Honea said. “After all, there are endless ways to spread kindness in a world that sorely needs it, but talking about my dad is a really easy one. His is a story worth telling and I am honored that you have allowed me to do my part.”

Speakers at the service included:

Dale Moe, Pastor at Light the Way Church

Terry Rozema, Town Manager of the Town of Marana

Tom Murphy, Town of Sahuarita Mayor

Rep. Juan Ciscomani

Whit Honea, Ed Honea’s son

A reception for family, close friends and dignitaries followed the service.