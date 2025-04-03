Memorial Service for 19 fallen Marines set for Saturday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On April 8, 2000, 19 Marines lost their lives in a training mission in Marana when an MV-22 Osprey Tilt rotor aircraft went down at the Marana Regional Airport. Now, 25 years after the crash, the public is invited to a memorial service honoring the Marines who lost their lives.

The annual memorial service will take place at the Marana Regional Airport, located at 1700 W. Avra Valley Road at 10 a.m.

The 19 fallen Marines:

Sgt. Jose Alvarez

Lance Cpl. Jason T. Duke

2nd Lt. Clayton J. Kennedy

Kenneth O. Paddio

Cpl. Can Soler

Pfc. Gabriel C. Clevenger

Lance Cpl. Jesus Gonzalez Sanchez

Lance Cpl. Jorge A. Morin

Pfc. George P. Santos

Pvt. Adam L. Tatro

Pfc. Alfred Corona

Lance Cpl. Seth G. Jones

Cpl. Adam C. Neely

Lance Cpl. Keoki P. Santos

Cpl. Eric J. Martinez

Maj. John A. Brow

Maj. Brooks S. Gruber

Cpl. Kelly S. Keith

Staff Sgt. William B. Nelson

A candlelight service will take place at the same location at 8 p.m.