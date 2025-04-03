Memorial Service for 19 fallen Marines set for Saturday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On April 8, 2000, 19 Marines lost their lives in a training mission in Marana when an MV-22 Osprey Tilt rotor aircraft went down at the Marana Regional Airport. Now, 25 years after the crash, the public is invited to a memorial service honoring the Marines who lost their lives.
The annual memorial service will take place at the Marana Regional Airport, located at 1700 W. Avra Valley Road at 10 a.m.
The 19 fallen Marines:
- Sgt. Jose Alvarez
- Lance Cpl. Jason T. Duke
- 2nd Lt. Clayton J. Kennedy
- Kenneth O. Paddio
- Cpl. Can Soler
- Pfc. Gabriel C. Clevenger
- Lance Cpl. Jesus Gonzalez Sanchez
- Lance Cpl. Jorge A. Morin
- Pfc. George P. Santos
- Pvt. Adam L. Tatro
- Pfc. Alfred Corona
- Lance Cpl. Seth G. Jones
- Cpl. Adam C. Neely
- Lance Cpl. Keoki P. Santos
- Cpl. Eric J. Martinez
- Maj. John A. Brow
- Maj. Brooks S. Gruber
- Cpl. Kelly S. Keith
- Staff Sgt. William B. Nelson
A candlelight service will take place at the same location at 8 p.m.
