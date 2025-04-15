Marana's Concerts in the Courtyard series back with a free concert on Thursday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday evening, the entire family is invited to attend a free concert as part of the Town of Marana’s ‘Concerts in the Courtyard’ series.

The concert will be held at the Ed Honea Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The town hosts a free concert on the third Thursday of every month in the spring and fall. Performers range in genre, but are all from Southern Arizona. ‘No Sand Beach Band’ will be performing at this month’s concert.

In addition to the music, there will also be a few food trucks.



Al Gusto Coffee Company

Sushi Hana

Ciao Down Pizza

This month’s concert is also Safety and First Responders’ night. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.