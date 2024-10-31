Marana Unified School District doubles number of A-rated schools

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Unified School District has more A-rated schools than ever this year, improving from five to ten schools, in ratings recently released by the Arizona Department of Education for the 2023-2024 school year.

About 88% of schools in the district received an A or B rating. The state accountability model is used to measure school performance.

MUSD School Grades:



Butterfield Elementary: A

Coyote Trail Elementary: A

DeGrazia Elementary: A

Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8: A

Estes Elementary: B

Gladden Farms Elementary: B

Ironwood Elementary: A

Marana High School: B

Marana Middle School: C

MCAT High: B

Mountain View High: A

Picture Rocks Elementary: A

Quail Run Elementary: A

Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary: A

Roadrunner Elementary: C

Tortolita Middle School: B

Twin Peaks K-8: A

MUSD Superintendent Dan Streeter says the district has worked toward this improvement over the last five years.

“This is the year where we really saw some outstanding results from each of our schools and we’re really excited about that,” he said.

To help in making this improvement, the district put an emphasis on literacy instruction.

“It was a couple of years ago, starting with restructuring what literacy instruction looked like in our schools, restructuring how that was delivered instructionally and then just putting resources in our teachers’ hands to give them the tools that they need to meet the needs of each of our students,” Streeter said.

Delia McCraley is the principal at Mountain View High School, which improved from a B to an A this past year. She says she knew they had the potential to receive the A rating.

“I would say at a foundation level, over the last three years, we’ve really focused on building those strong, supportive, collaborative classrooms,” McCraley said. “Then over these last two years we’ve really said, ‘what does effective teaching look like? What do we believe should happen in every single one of our classes and how do we make that consistent?’”

She explains that it is a collective group effort to make this happen.

“When you look at all of the factors that go into being an 'A' school, you realize that it’s not the work of one person; it’s not the work of one teacher; it’s the work of the community and our staff and everyone here on our campus,” she said.

The Tucson Unified School District had 83 schools receive a rating. 53 of the schools, about 64%, received an A or B rating. Letter grades for all Arizona schools can be found here.