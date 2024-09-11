Marana school hosts ceremony in remembrance of 9/11

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Every year, Legacy Traditional School - Northwest Tucson, holds a ceremony in remembrance of 9/11 and to honor local first responders.

The school’s principal, Peggy Fite says there is a flag ceremony at the school everyday, where all students recite the Pledge of Allegiance and have a moment of silence; but the ceremony on Sept. 11 is special.

“We invite our first responder families here, we have a helicopter that comes out and we just really want to honor and recognize all of the work that they do for our community and the significance of Sept. 11,” Fite said.

During Wednesday's ceremony, students recited the Pledge of Allegiance, sang the "The Star-Spangled Banner" and “God Bless America,” followed by students reciting poems.

One of the students reciting a poem was eighth grader Brooklyn Adams, who says it's something she's proud to be part of.

“I’m really proud of everyone who did the ceremony, everyone was amazing,” Adams said. “Speaking up in front of everyone, talking about this day, was really great to do and I’m honored that I was picked to do it.”

Fite says many of the students’ parents are first responders. “They come back every year just to be a part of what we do here, to let the students see the vehicles and kind of get to know what they do firsthand.”

Students continued to show their appreciation to first responders with handmade posters and cards at the breakfast following the ceremony.

