Marana salon offers free haircuts and supplies with annual back-to-school event

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monarch Luxury Hair is hosting its second annual back-to-school event this Sunday, offering free haircuts and school supplies to children in the community. Last year, the salon provided these services to around 40 kids, and this year they hope to support even more.

Owner Joseph Martinez said, "We’ll be giving out free haircuts and supplies, and teaming up with Twin Peaks Pizzeria to provide food and drinks, as well."

With back-to-school costs averaging around $500, Martinez hopes to ease the financial burden for local families. "Going back to school can be overwhelming with the costs of clothes and supplies. We want to help families get their kids on the right track," he said.

Martinez believes a new haircut can boost a child's confidence as they start the new school year. "Helping out the youth and giving them confidence is important to us," he said.

The event will be held at Monarch Luxury Hair this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children ages 5 to 18 are welcome to come receive a haircut and school supplies.