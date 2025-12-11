Marana residents to hold forum on proposed ICE detention center

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the possibility of the former prison in Marana becoming an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center continues to be on the minds of some residents, a community forum, moderated by Pima County Supervisor Jennifer Allen, will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m.

The Marana Community Correctional Treatment Facility was purchased from the state by Management and Training Cooperation (MTC) in 2025 for $15 million.

MTC told KGUN 9 in May that the facility would be used for detention purposes, not specifically stating which agencies they would be working with.

This has worried some residents of it potentially being used as an ICE detention center.

KGUN 9 reached out to MTC Wednesday asking if there has been any progress and the spokesperson replied, "We still do not have any new information to share."

This is the second forum and is organized by Pima Resists ICE (PRICE).

The forum will be held at Tortolita Middle School at 4101 W. Hardy Rd., Tucson 85742.