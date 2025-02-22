Marana Regional Airport resumes operations after fatal crash

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Regional Airport reopened on Thursday evening after a mid-air collision with two planes left two people dead on Wednesday.

The National Traffic Safety Board or NTSB completed their on-scene work on Friday.

Their preliminary report will be released in 30 days with the initial facts of the investigation while the probable cause won't be released for 12-24 months in the final report.

Robert Munoz, the director of Pro Flight Gear, said it's good for the airport to go back to normal.

“We’ve all come together but we all realize things can happen," he said. "It’s great for the community and great for our business.”

Some community members who come to the airport nearly every week like Richard Goodman said they have high hopes for the airport.

"I think that this should become if not an international but a national or municipal airport,” he said.